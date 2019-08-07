Mari Susan Becker, 63, a resident of Portland passed away on July 23, 2019 at her home.

A memorial mass is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at St. Clare Catholic Church in SW Portland.

Mari was born on June 22, 1956 in Storm Lake. She was the oldest of six children born to Dean and Mary Estelle (Pickens) Cole. She was raised and received her education in Storm Lake and attended St Mary’s High School graduating with the Class of 1974. Mari also attended Briar Cliff College and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

She met her future husband, Kent Becker, while in college. They soon began dating and following a three year courtship married on Oct. 20, 1978 in Storm Lake. They started life together in Sioux City but moved to Portland in 1980 where they have lived since.

Mari was an early intervention specialist before deciding to stay home when her youngest son was born. She was a loving mother to her four children, and was active in the choir and with numerous committees at St. Clare Catholic Church in SW Portland.

Mari enjoyed gardening, hiking and the outdoors. She had a passion for traveling and experiencing new cultures, both internationally and within the U.S. Mari often ran on her own time schedule, but made sure to be there for friends and family. She adored her grandchildren, loved bold colors and patterns, and was a talented musician.

She is preceded in death by her father Dean; grandson, Ari Reichman; and three siblings: Kathy Cole, Ronnie Cole and Angela Cole.

She is survived by her loving husband Kent; four children and their spouses: Torri and Dan Reichman of Beaverton, Ore.; Cassidy and Yenna Becker of Portland, Ore.; Trevor Becker of Portland, Ore.; and Cody Becker of Ft. Lewis, Wash.; as well as three grandchildren: Lilli, Beckett and Ethan and one grandson on the way. Her surviving family in Iowa includes her mother Mary Estelle Cole of Storm Lake; and two siblings: Beth Dawson-McPherren of Storm Lake and Tom Cole of Des Moines.

Remembrances may be sent to: Peace House-MTC Group or Sisters of the Road.