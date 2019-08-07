Hy-noon Kiwanis highlights

On Aug. 5, Duane Queen gave a report of preaparations for the Triathlon to be held on Aug. 17. The Triathlon has been the fundraiser for Hy-noons pledge of $38,000 to the Kiwanis International Eliminate Project. The goal is to eliminate Maternal and Neo-natal Tetanus around the world. This is not a problem in the US where birth’s are in sanitary conditions. But in parts of the world it is a very serious health risk that can be eliminated with vacination.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.