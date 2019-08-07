Hope Haven receives Giving Grant

Hope Haven received a $1,500 Walmart Giving Grant through the Storm Lake Walmart. The grant will provide school supplies for the children of Hope Haven’s Faith, Hope & Charity division in Storm Lake to be used for the upcoming school year. Hope Haven employee Megan Riedel accepts the check from Storm Lake Walmart manager Jarib Johnson.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.