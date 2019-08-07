Habitat duplex to be built by Tornadoes

Work began on Habitat for Humanity’s latest project, a duplex on Oates Street just west of East School (East Early Childhood Center). Reding Gravel & Excavation did the digging last week, which will accommodate a crawl space. The foundation will be poured in the next two weeks to be ready for the Storm Lake High School building and trades class, which will handle all the construction and at the same time earn college credit.

