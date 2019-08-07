Galva Post Office receives makeover with Paint Iowa Beautiful grant

Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Thanks to a 2019 Keep Iowa Beautiful ‘Paint Iowa Beautiful’ grant, the Galva Post Office received a refreshing makeover.
Members of the Galva Economic Development Corporation submitted the grant paperwork earlier this year and were awarded nine nine gallons of Diamond Vogel paint for this beautification project.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.