Florence Buehler
Florence Ida (Green) Buehler, 86, of Storm Lake passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Storm Lake United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted with Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fort Dodge.
