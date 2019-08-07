Florence Buehler

Florence Ida (Green) Buehler, 86, of Storm Lake passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Storm Lake United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted with Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fort Dodge.

