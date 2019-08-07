Entertainment at 2019 Threshermen & Collectors Show
Folk Mountain Gospel travels around the country sharing the love of Jesus through song. Their music is a blend of “mountain” style and folk style gospel with the use of traditional and Biblical instruments such as the bowed psaltery, hammered dulcimer, mountain dulcimer, mandolin, zither, guitar and harmonica.
The 2019 Albert City Threshermen & Collectors Show will feature live acts at the Entertainment Shelter this weekend.
FRIDAY:
Folk Mountain Gospel, 11 a.m.-12 noon
Glenn Henriksen, 12:20-1:40 p.m.
Dysart Family, 2-4 p.m.
SATURDAY:
South 71, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Nate Aronson, 2-3 p.m.
Tony Hogrefe with Piper Ann, 3-4 p.m.
SUNDAY:
Folk Mountain Gospel, 11 a.m.
Albert City Community Band, 12:15-1:30 p.m.
Heartsong, 2-4 p.m.
World News
- Taliban bomb kills 14, wounds 145, despite hopes for Afghan pact
- Tesla faced U.S. agency scrutiny last year over Model 3 safety claims
- Pakistan expels Indian ambassador as Kashmir dispute escalates
- U.S. government contractors to get first look at Huawei ban today
- Trump says China is 'killing us with unfair trade deals'