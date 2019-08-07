Eight area players make IGCA all-state softball teams

Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Eight area prep softball players received all-state recognition from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, it was released.
Four players made the first team. Newell-Fonda’s Olivia Larsen and Ella Larsen were selected in Class 1A, while Alta-Aurelia’s Abby Kraemer and Jessica Flaherty were chosen in Class 2A.
