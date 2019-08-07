2019 ALBERT CITY THRESHERMEN & COLLECTORS SHOW
The Threshermen Experience
Friday, Aug. 9 only
TIME, WHAT, LOCATION
9:30 a.m. Learn to Make a Broom, Broom Building
Carpentry skills with wood joins, Carpentry Shop
10 a.m. Threshing with the See-through Thresher, West of Erlandson Building
Learn to be a Blacksmith, Blacksmith Shop
Meet the Author and Share Memories, Alan Oppedal Farm House
10:30 Learn to Make a Broom, Broom Building
11 a.m. Become a Steam Operator on the Wood Bros., Steam Engine Near Saw Mill
Kids–Learn How to Drive a Garden Tractor West Field, east of Corn Crib
Meet the Author and Share Memories, Alan Oppedal Farm House
12 noon Kids–Learn How to Drive a Garden Tractor West Field, east of Corn Crib
Special Event Schedule:
WEDNESDAY
Wagon Train leaves from show grounds/returns late afternoon
THURSDAY
Tractor Ride, all makes welcome, 10:30 a.m., Leave site
“Flower Power” entries due, noon, Farm House
Wagon Train arrives at show grounds, early afternoon
FRIDAY
Opening Ceremonies, 9 a.m., Flagpole by school
Threshermen Experience activities, 9:30 a.m., Show grounds
SATURDAY
Marathon Fire Dept. Breakfast, 7-10:30 a.m., Feed Bunk
Antique Tractor Pull, 9 a.m., Northwest field
Army of SW-Cannons and arms, 9 a.m., Southeast end
Kid’s Pedal Pull, 10 a.m., North of craft bldg.
SUNDAY
Marathon Fire Dept. Breakfast, 7-10:30 a.m., Feed bunk
Bring your Pie to Church contest, Winners announced after church
Church Service, 9 a.m., Entertainment Shelter
Army of SW-Cannons and arms, 10 a.m., Southeast end
Raffle Drawings, 4 p.m., Parade stand
Daily events For Friday, Aug. 9, Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11
WHAT, WHEN AND WHERE
Registration, Upon Arrival, Registration Building
Feature Parade, 10:30 a.m., Parade Route
Games for children, 1 p.m., South of Grandpa’s Barn
One Year of Farming in 60 Minutes, 1 p.m., West Field
Potato digging for the kids, 2 p.m., West Field
Threshermen Parade, 4:30 p.m., Parade Route
Threshing with Steam & Gas Tractors, Periodically, West Field
Field Events with tractors, Periodically, West Field
Shingle Mill and Saw Mill, Periodically, NW End of Grove
Blacksmithing, Periodically, East Side of Corliss Building
Flour Milling, Periodically, North of Gas Station
Horses in various Field Activity, Periodically, West Fields
Making Homemade Ice Cream, Periodically, Ice Cream Stand
Corn Shelling, Periodically, West Field
Army of the SW Civil War Encampment, All Day, Southeast end of show grounds
Massey Feature exhibits, All Day, North Feature Building
Vintage Farm Trucks and Pickups, All Day, North of Feed Bunk
Scale Size Equipment Demonstrations, All Day, Grounds
Swedish Svenska Stuga, All Day, Svenska Stuga
Antique Car Display, All Day, East & North of Craft Building
Antique Tractor Display, All Day, Grounds
Gas Engine Display, All Day, Grove Area
Threshermen Store, All Day, Store Building
Food Booths, All Day, Grounds
Vintage Military Display, All Day, Freedom Hall-south end of grounds
Corliss Steam Engine, All Day, Corliss Building
Thieman Display, All Day, Store Building and Feature Area
Broom Making, All Day, East of Corn Crib
School House, All Day, School House
Crafts, All Day, Red Building and Corn Crib
Toy Show, All Day, Toy Show Building, next to School House
Heritage Doll Show, All Day, Doll House Building, behind Gas Station
Home Displays, All Day, Farm House
Grandpa’s Barn, All Day, South of Corn Crib
Carpenter Shop, All Day, Store Building
Stormy Water Whittlers, All Day, South of Gas Station
Cherokee Ridge Runners, All Day West of the Corn Crib
Combining, raking, baling, discing, plowing, To be announced, West Field
Threshing with Hand-fed Separator, To be announced, West Field
Horse Powered Well Drilling, To be announced, West Field
