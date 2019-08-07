2019 ALBERT CITY THRESHERMEN & COLLECTORS SHOW

The Threshermen Experience

Friday, Aug. 9 only

TIME, WHAT, LOCATION

9:30 a.m. Learn to Make a Broom, Broom Building

Carpentry skills with wood joins, Carpentry Shop

10 a.m. Threshing with the See-through Thresher, West of Erlandson Building

Learn to be a Blacksmith, Blacksmith Shop

Meet the Author and Share Memories, Alan Oppedal Farm House

10:30 Learn to Make a Broom, Broom Building

11 a.m. Become a Steam Operator on the Wood Bros., Steam Engine Near Saw Mill

Kids–Learn How to Drive a Garden Tractor West Field, east of Corn Crib

Meet the Author and Share Memories, Alan Oppedal Farm House

12 noon Kids–Learn How to Drive a Garden Tractor West Field, east of Corn Crib

Special Event Schedule:

WEDNESDAY

Wagon Train leaves from show grounds/returns late afternoon

THURSDAY

Tractor Ride, all makes welcome, 10:30 a.m., Leave site

“Flower Power” entries due, noon, Farm House

Wagon Train arrives at show grounds, early afternoon

FRIDAY

Opening Ceremonies, 9 a.m., Flagpole by school

Threshermen Experience activities, 9:30 a.m., Show grounds

SATURDAY

Marathon Fire Dept. Breakfast, 7-10:30 a.m., Feed Bunk

Antique Tractor Pull, 9 a.m., Northwest field

Army of SW-Cannons and arms, 9 a.m., Southeast end

Kid’s Pedal Pull, 10 a.m., North of craft bldg.

SUNDAY

Marathon Fire Dept. Breakfast, 7-10:30 a.m., Feed bunk

Bring your Pie to Church contest, Winners announced after church

Church Service, 9 a.m., Entertainment Shelter

Army of SW-Cannons and arms, 10 a.m., Southeast end

Raffle Drawings, 4 p.m., Parade stand

Daily events For Friday, Aug. 9, Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11

WHAT, WHEN AND WHERE

Registration, Upon Arrival, Registration Building

Feature Parade, 10:30 a.m., Parade Route

Games for children, 1 p.m., South of Grandpa’s Barn

One Year of Farming in 60 Minutes, 1 p.m., West Field

Potato digging for the kids, 2 p.m., West Field

Threshermen Parade, 4:30 p.m., Parade Route

Threshing with Steam & Gas Tractors, Periodically, West Field

Field Events with tractors, Periodically, West Field

Shingle Mill and Saw Mill, Periodically, NW End of Grove

Blacksmithing, Periodically, East Side of Corliss Building

Flour Milling, Periodically, North of Gas Station

Horses in various Field Activity, Periodically, West Fields

Making Homemade Ice Cream, Periodically, Ice Cream Stand

Corn Shelling, Periodically, West Field

Army of the SW Civil War Encampment, All Day, Southeast end of show grounds

Massey Feature exhibits, All Day, North Feature Building

Vintage Farm Trucks and Pickups, All Day, North of Feed Bunk

Scale Size Equipment Demonstrations, All Day, Grounds

Swedish Svenska Stuga, All Day, Svenska Stuga

Antique Car Display, All Day, East & North of Craft Building

Antique Tractor Display, All Day, Grounds

Gas Engine Display, All Day, Grove Area

Threshermen Store, All Day, Store Building

Food Booths, All Day, Grounds

Vintage Military Display, All Day, Freedom Hall-south end of grounds

Corliss Steam Engine, All Day, Corliss Building

Thieman Display, All Day, Store Building and Feature Area

Broom Making, All Day, East of Corn Crib

School House, All Day, School House

Crafts, All Day, Red Building and Corn Crib

Toy Show, All Day, Toy Show Building, next to School House

Heritage Doll Show, All Day, Doll House Building, behind Gas Station

Home Displays, All Day, Farm House

Grandpa’s Barn, All Day, South of Corn Crib

Carpenter Shop, All Day, Store Building

Stormy Water Whittlers, All Day, South of Gas Station

Cherokee Ridge Runners, All Day West of the Corn Crib

Combining, raking, baling, discing, plowing, To be announced, West Field

Threshing with Hand-fed Separator, To be announced, West Field

Horse Powered Well Drilling, To be announced, West Field