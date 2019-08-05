Thomas McCardell

Published Monday, August 5, 2019

Thomas McCardell, 64, of Alta died on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at his home.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, Neb. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil prayer service at 7 p.m. all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

