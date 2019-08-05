Lois Sahl
Lois M. Sahl, 87, of Storm Lake died Aug. 1, 2019 at her home.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
