Lois Sahl

Published Monday, August 5, 2019

Lois M. Sahl, 87, of Storm Lake died Aug. 1, 2019 at her home.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements. 

