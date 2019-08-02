Whitecaps pitch in on UDMO project

On Friday night, July 26, Storm Lake Hy-Noon Kiwanis, Storm lake Beavers Kiwanis, Storm Lake Rotary and the Storm Lake Whitecaps teamed up to help replenish the food pantry at Upper Des Moines. Free admission to the Whitecaps was granted for those who brought three non-perishable items. A friendly contest between Kiwanis and Rotary to collect the most items was deemed a tie.

