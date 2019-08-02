Nine and Wine at Lake Creek

The annual Nel Tymeson 4-Gal Best Shot was held on Friday, July 26 at Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek Country Club in Storm Lake. There were 89 golfers who attended the event. Proceeds from the event will go to BVRMC P.i.n.k. This fund was established to help women who are underinsured, or do not have insurance, access mammography services.

