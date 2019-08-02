Hy-noon Kiwanis highlights

On Monday, July 29, Joleen Dentlinger showed pictures and spoke about the Cook Ranch which is six miles north of Odebolt. Many have not heard of the Cook Ranch because they started to sell off parts of it in the early 1900s and it was pretty well distributed by 1918. The main house and a few of the other building were still standing until about 1985 when the last of the original buildings, including the house were burned down and the land cleared to make way for crops.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.