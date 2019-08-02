A first: Search warrant on a judge’s chambers. A fourth biker sues city. Opioid data. Steve Leath.

Civic Skinny

DES MOINES CITYVIEW

A Polk County judge this summer signed a warrant allowing a deputy sheriff to search the chambers of a fellow judge in search of evidence in a bizarre criminal case. No one can remember anything like that ever happening before.

“This was a first,” says John Sarcone, who has been county attorney for 28 years and whose office prepares search-warrant applications for the sheriff.

It was all part of a weird side show in the long-running discrimination and retaliation lawsuit former Iowa Workers Compensation director Chris Godfrey filed against former Gov. Terry Branstad and some members of his administration. (See comment on next page.)

The suit, filed in January 2012, finally went to trial in June in Courtroom 208 of the historic Polk County Courthouse. District Judge Brad McCall was presiding. Early in the trial, Godfrey’s lawyer, Roxanne Conlin, fell ill with breathing difficulties and was hospitalized. She said the problem was caused by dust coming into the courtroom from renovation work being done at the courthouse.

Conlin earlier had asked that the trial be moved to a different courtroom. Chief Judge Michael Huppert rejected her request. (Ultimately, the trial was moved to Newton.)

At any rate, to prove the courtroom was an unhealthy place to work, Conlin’s son, J.B. Conlin, entered the otherwise empty courtroom with air-monitoring equipment. Some deputy sheriffs saw him and called a building supervisor, who asked Conlin to leave. According to a court document, “Conlin refused, advising (the building supervisor) that it was a public building and he was allowed to stay.”

Deputy Sheriff John Harris then was called. “I walked into Courtroom 208 and made contact with Conlin,” he stated in an affidavit. “I shook Conlin’s hand, introduced myself, and asked Conlin to leave. Conlin took a black in color I-Phone out of the right pant pocket and appeared to be recording the conversation.” Conlin again refused to leave, according to the document, and deputies arrested him for “interference with official acts.”

While all this was happening, the phone “landed on the floor,” Harris’ affidavit says. “Conlin asked Judge McCall to pick up the cell-phone. Judge McCall retrieved the cell-phone and carried it away.” Ten minutes later, deputies asked McCall to give the phone back, later saying in the affidavit that it was “the only known recording of the crime that occurred,” but the judge refused. The deputies then sought a search warrant. Sarcone’s office prepared it, District Judge Carla Schemmel signed it, and McCall’s office then was searched.

Nothing was found.

Meantime, Judge McCall hired a lawyer — Alfredo Parrish — and Chief Judge Huppert asked that a judge from Southwest Iowa be assigned Conlin’s case rather than a Fifth District Judge. The Supreme Court agreed to the request.

A pretrial hearing was held on July 22, and Fourth District Associate Judge Eric Nelson granted Conlin’s request to photograph “the immediate area, walls, flooring, including exposed ductwork in courtroom 208, including the entrance.” Nelson set a jury trial in the case for Oct. 7.

It’s understood Conlin somehow got his phone back.

FROM A Washington Post database:

From 2006 to 2012, there were 129,633,553 prescription pain pills supplied to Polk County, with the number increasing each year. That’s 44 pills per person per year. Of those, 47,816,390 of the pills — mainly hydrocodone and oxycodone — were supplied to prescription holders by Walgreen drug stores. Statewide, there were 562,927,414 prescription pain pills supplied, with Broadlawns Medical Center the individual pharmacy receiving the most — 5,280,560 pills. Combined, Walgreen pharmacies received 113,718,980 of the prescription pain pills.

The shipment of pills to Iowa (and elsewhere) has been rising yearly, and deaths in the state have been on a steady increase. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were 206 overdose deaths from opioids in Iowa in 2017. That’s 6.9 deaths per 100,000 persons — which is less than half the nationwide rate of 14.6 per 100,000.

The Post and the Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia fought for a year to get the database from the Drug Enforcement Administration, and then the Post went through 380 million transactions to come up with county-by-county figures for the United States.

REAL-ESTATE NOTES: The Aspen, Colo., home of Melva Bucksbaum is on the market for $23.5 million, and The Wall Street Journal says it “could potentially be a teardown.” Even though the five-bedroom home (with separate caretaker’s apartment) is in good condition, the paper reported, “many homes in the area have been replaced with larger, more modern houses in recent years.” Bucksbaum, an exceedingly nice and generous woman who was a long-time Des Moines resident and art collector, died in 2015. Her estate also has listed her 51-acre property in Sharon, Connecticut, for $20 million, the Journal reported.

Closer to home, a 5,900-square-foot home at 415 Foster Drive sold a couple of months ago for $1,625,000. The 12-room home has a pool and a bathhouse and sits on nearly an acre. It was sold by Steven S. Smith to Michael Anderson, according to Polk County records. It’s the only million-dollar-plus sale of a house in Des Moines this year.

And what’s going on at George Cataldo’s house in Glen Oaks? The 9,200-square-foot home built by Gary Kirke on a 5.2-acre plot in 1993 was bought by Cataldo in 2008. On Jan. 1, 2017, he sold it on contract to John and Mary Krohn. According to documents on file with the Polk County Recorder, the price was $4,750,000, with $400,000 down and monthly payments of $19,535.45 from Feb. 1, 2017, until Jan. 1, 2020, when the balance and interest were to be paid in full. (The county assessor recently valued the house at $2,908,000.)

But in January of this year, Cataldo filed a “notice of forfeiture.” The document says the Krohns were $73,000 behind in their payments. According to the Assessor’s Office, title on the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has reverted to Cataldo. But Cataldo told Cityview the other day that the Krohns now have paid up, that “we just haven’t got the paperwork straightened out.” He said John Krohn had run into some “financial difficulties.”

Indeed. Last year, the 60-year-old Krohn — who for 20 years was a broker with Principal Securities in West Des Moines — was sanctioned by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for unauthorized outside business transactions. According to one lawyer, Krohn agreed to a three-month suspension from associating with a FINRA firm and paid a $10,000 fine. He now is president of Spotlight Innovation, Inc., a penny-stock bioscience company based in West Des Moines. He also has been in court in recent weeks in a dispute over financial terms of a divorce several years ago, Polk County District Court records show.

A FOURTH BICYCLIST has sued the city of Des Moines after he was injured when he hit a curb that the city built across what most people thought was a bike path at 16th Street and MLK Jr. Parkway downtown. The city settled two similar suits earlier this year.

In the latest suit, William Swoboda says he was biking along the path on July 27, 2017, when he hit the newly installed, unmarked and unpainted curb. The lawsuit says the accident caused him to “endure pain, suffering, and loss of function of mind and body” as well as loss of earnings.

For 15 years, since MLK and its adjoining bike path were built, bikers had a straight exit ramp to cross 16th. But in 2017, the city started fiddling with the intersection, replacing the straight exit from the path to the street with an angled one — and then putting the curbs where the path used to be. There was no warning about the new route (until in the dead of night a biker painted the curb bright yellow and attached three toilet plungers as a warning barrier), and there quickly were several accidents there.

The city said the bikers should have been more careful, but earlier this year it paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit from injured biker Mark Evans and $185,000 to settle a suit by biker Robert Foss. In May, Larry Conklin filed a similar suit, alleging he hit the curb on the morning of June 5, 2017, fell and “sustained injuries to his head, collar bone, and ribs.” That suit has not been settled.

A few months after the accidents, the city redesigned the intersection again — twice, actually — and ultimately put the straight path back in. Before that, though, someone made off with the toilet plungers.

STEVE LEATH, the controversial former president of Iowa State University, has been run out of the presidency at Auburn after just two years. No one who really knows what happened is saying why — the departure documents bar anyone from saying anything but nice stuff — but it was probably his imperial ways.

“Leath wasted little time alienating important people at Auburn,” Phillip Marshall, a sports columnist in Alabama, wrote. “He spent millions over what had been approved to remodel the president’s mansion. He spent literally hundreds of millions of dollars on building projects and other initiatives that the Board of Trustees didn’t like but didn’t, early on, have the will or the votes to stop.” And, Marshall said, he mishandled sports issues, too.

Leath still had three years to go on his contract, and Auburn is paying him $4.5 million to leave. The story was first reported in Iowa by the Cedar Rapids Gazette, which filed a freedom-of-information request to get the ouster agreement.

SARAI RICE, the widely admired minister who has run the Des Moines Area Religious Council since 2008, has left. Among other things, DMARC runs the successful food pantry network and the housing stability fund, vital programs for the poor in Polk County.

“I’d like to do something else in my life,” she told Cityview. “I’m not sure yet what the next thing is, but hopefully it will involve fewer hours and will be work that requires me to learn something completely new.” Five days after she wrote that email, her husband, former Ames school superintendent Ron Rice, died unexpectedly after what his obituary called “a well-lived and well-loved life.” He died a few days shy of his 78th birthday.

JUSTICE BRUCE ZAGER of the Iowa Supreme Court has said the court will allow an expedited appeal in the lawsuit Cedar Rapids lawyer Bob Rush and others brought challenging the law the legislature passed this year changing the way Supreme Court nominees are chosen and shortening the length of Chief Justice Mark Cady’s term as chief. The suit basically alleges that the law strips the court system of its co-equal status under the Iowa Constitution. A Polk County district court had dismissed the suit, saying the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue.

IN CASE YOU were wondering: Rekha Basu now writes just twice a week for the Des Moines Register because she cut back to part-time at the beginning of the year. With all the departures and the cutback in the number of editorials in recent times, the liberal Basu has become the keeper of the flame at the paper.