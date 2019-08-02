Eight area softball players make IGCA all-district teams

Published Friday, August 2, 2019
Eight area players and one coach were recognized by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association for making the all-district team in softball.
Five players were chosen to the Class 1A Northwest all-strict team. Pitcher Ella Larsen and outfielders Olivia Larsen and Bailey Sievers represented Newell-Fonda while infielder Madeline Else and catcher Kara Richard were recognized from Ridge View.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.