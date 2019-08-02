Bridal showers

Published Friday, August 2, 2019
A come and go bridal shower for Brea Baumhover, bride-elect of Jacob Husman, will be held on Aug. 3 at St. John Lutheran Church, rural Alta (Hanover) from 10-11:30 a.m.
Brea is the daughter of Bryan and Leann Baumhover of Storm Lake/Carroll. Jacob is the son of Rodney and Becky Husman of Alta. Everyone is invited to attend.
