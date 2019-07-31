Youth football camp to be offered

Community Education will be offering a football camp for grades 3-8 Aug. 7-9 from 4-5:15 p.m. at the high school practice field. The cost is $10 for students in the Storm Lake district and $15 for students outside the district. Registration is due immediately. Make checks payable to Community Education. For more information on how to register, contact Community Education at 732-5711.

