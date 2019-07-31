Thoughts on safety

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Are stop signs and other signs in the right place? Some years ago, I read an article that reported one of the states, and I don’t remember which one, reduced the incidence of wrong way driving significantly by the simple expedient of lowering the signs.

I no longer drive but I ride around Storm Lake in the passenger seat. Several years ago, when I was still driving, I missed a few stop signs in Storm Lake simply because I did not see them. I was driving in a residential area where there was the possibility of children playing near the street. I was watching the level where children would be playing and did not see the stop sign up in the bottom of the tree leaves until I came to that intersection on another day when the light was different. Instead of stopping, I treated the intersection as an unprotected intersection, looking for cars from all directions but not stopping. If you are looking for the possibility of children playing, your concentration has to be on the ground, not on something far above car top level.

The article I read made a point that those who have been drinking tend to look down and not see something that is higher up. The same thing is true if you are watching for children playing or pedestrians on the sidewalk.

I would suggest that Storm Lake would be a safer place if the Stop signs were lowered to about half their current height.

MARVIN MILLER

Storm Lake