St. Mary’s ‘Panther Fair’ Aug. 7

Storm Lake St. Mary’s preK-12 School’s registration “Panther Fair” will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. in the parish center at 300 E. Third St. in the parish hall. Parents with students who will be attending classes for the 2019-20 school year should attend this come and go event. New and interested parents should also attend.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.