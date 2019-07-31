Ring around the rosie, pocketful of posies, ashes, ashes, we all fall down

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

So goes the childhood song and game, around the Maypole. What does it mean? It was started during the Black Plague in Europe and about the horrible chance that most children would soon die (ie: we all fall down and turn to ashes or bodies be covered in ashes to stop the stench of deteriorating flesh). The pocketful of posies was some concoction to hopefully ward off the plague (they didn’t know it was a bacterium yet).

The Hansel and Gretel story? Children abandoned in the woods and left as prey to an evil witch bent on eating them, likely revolves around the “Maunder Minimum”, i.e.: “Little Ice Age” when crops failed from Grand Solar Minimum late 1600s to early 1700s when 50 million peasants starved, and yes, children were abandoned and there was cannibalism going on.

The question I pose is this: either Global Warming is so disrupting weather patterns that the arctic is rapidly burning (400 wildfires in Alaska alone, thousands worldwide right now) and snaking the jet-stream to disrupt our own local food growing schedule (thankfully we did get most crops in this year) or the Grand Solar Minimum is similarly disrupting the patterns (or both?) to the extent that our 10 billion or so Earthly humans are stretched to the very brink of food production currently, 1-2 worldwide crop failures and we could see mass starvation on par with the 50 million or so killed by the plagues, the “Little Ice-age”, the great Smallpox killing of indigenous Americans during the European invasion, the great Influenza epidemic of 1918 or World War II (roughly 50 million each event, give or take).

So let’s say we see the Biblical 4 Horsemen of Apocalypse appear soon — pestilence, war, famine and death (not in any specific order), shall we? After the total collapse of the world’s societies, and a long Dark Ages with solitary survivors clinging to life deep in caves and crevices. Eating bugs to survive, waiting for the Earth to rebound from the high heat our carbon burning has foisted on us, what nursery rhymes or fairy tales will our remnant tell to their children about how we disregarded the duty of stewardship towards the Earthly system?

Even if we get a “Little Ice-age” that will likely merely slow down the global warming and acidification extinction event coming to an ocean near you. Already we have the Zika virus moving into more areas due to warming, brain swelling mosquito-borne parasites, flesh-eating bacteria lurking in the water for swimmers and nose infesting brain eating amoebas to boot. Anthrax-ridden reindeer bodies being thawed out up North. Drug-resistant fungi that have adapted to warmer weather that now can prosper in human bodies, almost certain death when ingested. (Call that the “pestilence” phase, shall we?).

I’ve already gone through the famine phase, death from disease, then comes the wars of people desperately seeking food and resources that will dwindle fast. Now where was I?

Oh yes, the solitary survivors clinging to life. What songs will they sing? What games will they teach their pitiful few children? About the great and powerful “stable genius” of Donald Trump that totally disregarded warning signs and failed to act to slow or stop the cataclysm of increasing greenhouse gases? They won’t call him “stable” and they won’t call him “genius”. And that’s that.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake