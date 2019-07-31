Newell-Fonda players headline all-Twin Lakes softball team

Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Five players from conference champion Newell-Fonda headline the list of selections to the all-Twin Lakes Conference first team for softball, it was released.
Newell-Fonda was represented on the first team by pitcher Ella Larsen, catcher Maggie Walker, infielder Megan Morenz and outfielders Olivia Larsen and Bailey Sievers.
