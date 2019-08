Stacia Hall delivered a two-run single and McKenna Nelson belted a two-run double to highlight a four-run third inning as Lisbon went on to defeat Newell-Fonda 6-2 in the Class 1A third place game last Thursday in Fort Dodge.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.