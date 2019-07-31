National Night Out locations
Storm Lake Public Safety has announced 24 block parties for the 2019 National Night Out Event for Aug. 6.
The Storm Lake Police Department, Storm Lake Fire Department and Buena Vista County Paramedics will be visiting the block parties, sharing information and answering questions.
National Night Out is intended to make neighbors acquaint themselves and informally commit to informing police of suspicious activity.
The block parties are at the following locations:
1214 W. Sixth St.
1100 block of Lincoln Road
500 block of Larchwood
1100 block of North Ontario
200 block of Seneca
104 Irving
3000 block of Leona
10 Vista Dr.
917 Angier
1700 block of Shoreway
1200 block of Erie
Peterson Drive
307 Lake
Park Court
1500 block of Seneca (the Reserves)
904 Angier
300 block of Ontario
1300/1400 blocks of Park Street
800 block of East Eighth Street
600 block of College
1105 Emerald Dr.
700/800 blocks of Geneseo
1300 block of Lochedem Drive
600 block of Superior
