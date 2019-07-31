National Night Out locations

Storm Lake Public Safety has announced 24 block parties for the 2019 National Night Out Event for Aug. 6.

The Storm Lake Police Department, Storm Lake Fire Department and Buena Vista County Paramedics will be visiting the block parties, sharing information and answering questions.

National Night Out is intended to make neighbors acquaint themselves and informally commit to informing police of suspicious activity.

The block parties are at the following locations:

1214 W. Sixth St.

1100 block of Lincoln Road

500 block of Larchwood

1100 block of North Ontario

200 block of Seneca

104 Irving

3000 block of Leona

10 Vista Dr.

917 Angier

1700 block of Shoreway

1200 block of Erie

Peterson Drive

307 Lake

Park Court

1500 block of Seneca (the Reserves)

904 Angier

300 block of Ontario

1300/1400 blocks of Park Street

800 block of East Eighth Street

600 block of College

1105 Emerald Dr.

700/800 blocks of Geneseo

1300 block of Lochedem Drive

600 block of Superior