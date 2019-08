Four generations played golf at the BVRMC Wine and Nine at the BVU Lake Creek Country Club on July 26. Janice Utter, 91, Nancy Sudbay Sahr, 59, Katie Owen, 40 and Maggy Owen, 15. Janice Utter golfed all nine holes.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.