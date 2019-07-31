Canvas painting at Alta Library

Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Alta Community Library hosted two canvas painting classes for kids and adults led by local art teacher, Katie Wenell, from Albert City, on Tuesday, June 25.
Katie showed the children how to paint their Van Gogh style pictures in steps (moon, planets, grass, trees, background). After all that was finished, they took a fork and used the tines to make textures over their paintings.
