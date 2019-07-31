Albert Engdahl

Memorial services for Albert R. Engdahl, 94, of Aurelia, who died July 1, 2019 at Accura Healthcare, will be noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Aurelia. Redig Funeral Home in Aurelia is in charge of arrangements.