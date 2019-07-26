Why big-time college football is slipping

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald was lamenting the shrinking attendance at college football games during a preseason press conference earlier this week.

Northwestern is lucky to sell out half its stadium in Evanston, Ill. Nebraska and Notre Dame, which have led the NCAA for years in consecutive sellouts, struggled to keep their attendance records intact last year. Box office tickets were still available at game time. Only three of the top 15 ranked teams saw increased attendance from 2016 to 2017, according to the NCAA.

Fitzgerald blamed cellphones and the people who spend all their time on these digital devices instead of experiencing the college football game in person.

There are many reasons for stagnating growth in major college football, but cellphones are not among them.

The biggest problem with big-time college football is the big-time cost to attend. The average price to attend an Iowa State football game is $54; University of Iowa tickets range from $50-$95, depending on the opponent. A big-name game like Notre Dame-Southern California can cost more than $200. And these are face value prices. Prices for big games can double or triple on StubHub.

And for that, you get an end zone seat in the nosebleed section.

Parking can cost $30 for a spot a half-mile away from the stadium, and hot dogs and soft drinks cost $5 or more.

So a family of four can easily spend $450 just on the game, not counting travel and lodging. Hotels in college towns jack up their rates for football weekends. Super 8 motels can run $200 per night with a two or three night minimum. Book a Marriott and you can double that price. You can buy the best HD TV at Zone for less than that and relax at home in your living room in hassle-free comfort.

But that might all be worth it if you weren’t forced to sit through endless TV timeouts during the game that add more than an hour to the time you have to spend squirming on those hard, cramped bleacher seats where you’re stuffed in like sardines.

When you watch the game at home you can get up from your soft couch to run to the kitchen or the bathroom during the incessant commercial breaks. But in the stadium you’re forced to sit there with nothing to do while the guy with the bright orange mitt stands on the sidelines holding up the game for 10 minutes at a time to squeeze in more laxative commercials for the viewers at home. If you have to leave to wait in line for the restroom, you’ll miss a quarter of the game.

A small college game, like Buena Vista vs. Central, can be played in two and a half hours on a sunny afternoon on the lakeshore. But Iowa vs. Penn State will take four hours or more while the teams mill around in the middle of the field waiting for action to resume. A game that starts at 7 p.m. won’t end until after 11 p.m., and you’ll spend another hour searching for your car in the dark and inching out of the parking lot. You won’t get back to your motel until well after midnight. Or back home at 3 or 4 in the morning.

Soccer, which features constant running with no scoring, has one major redeeming value over American football: no TV timeouts. Maybe that’s why “football” as the rest of the world knows it is out-running American football.

Football and baseball czars know there’s a problem with long games and are trying to fix it by shortening the playing time, when the answer is obvious: Do like soccer and eliminate commercials during the game.

Big-time college football is addicted to TV money like crack addicts. They’re in a race to outspend each other. Coaches with losing records make millions of dollars in guaranteed contracts. LSU this week bragged about its new $28 million practice facility with locker rooms nicer than professional football teams.

The big-time college programs cater to fat cat donors who ensconce themselves in luxury suites high atop the stadium while the commoners shiver on the bleachers below.

So that, Coach Fitzgerald, is why attendance is slipping at big-time college football games.

A dandy alternative would be that BV-Central game down by the lake on a sunny autumn afternoon. Where the kids and coaches still play for the fun of it, not for the bucks.