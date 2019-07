Quilt submissions requested

Mark your calendars for the Sac County Quilters’ Quilt-A-Fair coming up Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sac County fairgrounds in Sac City. The 2019 Quilt-A-Fair will be the 4th biennial show to have a special display of Quilts of Valor.Â