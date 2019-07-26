Presbyterians at play

Synod School’s Ultimate Sports Camp took place Tuesday afternoon beneath the Victory Arch at Buena Vista University. The school is an educational ministry of the Synod of Lakes and Prairies. This Presbyterian camp involves 635 people from all over the U.S. who spend a week on the BVU campus. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

