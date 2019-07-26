Long Beach mayor stumps for Harris

Published Friday, July 26, 2019
Long Beach, Calif., Mayor Robert Garcia met with Storm Lake Latino leaders and caucusgoers for a meal at Plaza Mexico Sunday evening to encourage their support for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris.
The meeting was one of several campaign stops across Iowa focused on engaging growing Latino communities in the state.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.