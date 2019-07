Jonathon Lansink of Sioux Rapids was named a 2018-19 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete.

Lansink was one of 15 Wartburg College tennis players to earn this honor. The men’s and women’s teams also earned All-Academic Team honors.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.