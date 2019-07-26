Good as new

Ty Bodholdt, an eighth grader from Storm Lake, refurbished this go-kart with the help of his grandpa Steve Bodholdt. The project was on display at the Buena Vista County Fair, and according to Ty, it can reach 55-miles-per hour. The go-kart was originally built by Steve years ago, so he was highly qualified to supervise the renovation. It has a new motor and brakes, the steering has been fixed and it’s been primed and painted.

