Frozen cast sparkles

Published Friday, July 26, 2019
Disney’s Frozen Jr. played to a sold-out crowd last Sunday ending the three-day run for the Next Generation Theatre project at the Roxy in Alta. Here is the cast:
Front row: Tate Heiberger, Alaina Sibenaller, Kaia Dahlhauser, Kinley Sibenaller, Charli Sibenaller, Kendall Nielsen, Kenedy Burkhardt, Eastyn Lytle, Journey Meyer, Adelaide Lichter, Tucker Buddenhagen.
