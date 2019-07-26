Frozen cast sparkles

Disney’s Frozen Jr. played to a sold-out crowd last Sunday ending the three-day run for the Next Generation Theatre project at the Roxy in Alta. Here is the cast:

Front row: Tate Heiberger, Alaina Sibenaller, Kaia Dahlhauser, Kinley Sibenaller, Charli Sibenaller, Kendall Nielsen, Kenedy Burkhardt, Eastyn Lytle, Journey Meyer, Adelaide Lichter, Tucker Buddenhagen.