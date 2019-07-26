Of course Trump is desperate to hide his tax returns

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Trump has sued in DC Federal Court to block New York and Congress from getting his tax records, claiming there is no “legitimate purpose” for Congress to see them. But Congress has a legitimate purpose in its “oversight” of the Executive Branch, they call this a “checks and balance” system under our constitutuon. And if Trump has broken the law, the Justice Department says they can’t (or won’t) indict any sitting President so as not to hamper his ability to lead the nation. So Congress (via oversight and impeachment, if appropriate) must oversee and see they must.

Meanwhile, Trump’s longtime buddy, Jeffrey Epstein, convicted and newly indicted (again) child sex-trafficker has been accused of moving large sums of cash overseas via Deutsche Bank — already “flagged” as money laundering (drug dealer-type stuff). Recall that Trump said (on tape) in 2002 he knew Epstein liked women “on the younger side” and he and Epstein were accused of raping a 13-year-old. The lawsuit was withdrawn just before the 2016 election. Circumstantial evidence of yet another “hush money” deal (the third, if so).

Epstein had wads of money and dozens of diamonds in his personal stash safe at home. Epstein probably extorted rich and powerful sex addicts and had a treasure trove of photos to prove it. Sam Nunberg already stated he saw Prince Andrew (charming British prince) photos in David Pecker’s office (National Enquirer) and Pecker did one “catch and kill” deal to hide Trump’s liaison with a Playboy bunny, recall. Michael Cohen (the “fixer”) also fixed a Pecker deal, too. Nunberg said Pecker had “worse” pictures of Bill Clinton. Clinton was on Epstein’s “fun plane” at least 27 flights.

Epstein offered up his entire $500 million net worth to get out of jail free (bail refused as a flight/community risk and rightly so). Epstein probably Ponzi’d his captured victims (with pants down, all) to “invest” in his billion dollar “hedge fund” which became a lucrative money laundering scheme. And international at that, now we see Deutsche Bank (Germany) involved. Deutsche Bank already is implicated in complicated financing with the Trump family. Surprise, surprise?

The bottom line here is that Epstein was desperate to get out of Dodge so he wouldn’t have to sing about all the scary people he has the goods on, and Trump is just as desperate to keep his laundered hush money from being easily seen on tax records showing how intertwined he is with Epstein’s honey pot Ponzi catch and kill/hush money hedge fund scam and that’s why Trump just won’t let it go.

And, by the way, that is also why Trump has seemed to outdo even himself with this xenophobic racist jive of late. As a sort of smokescreen to divert attention from his real focus (to distance himself from the next sex/hush money scandal) coming to a theater near you.

If there’s not some real explosive tidbits and disclosures in Trump’s tax returns, why else would he be fighting tooth and nail to hide same?

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake