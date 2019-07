The Women, Land and Legacy Group for Pocahontas and Buena Vista counties would like to invite you to an educational seminar on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the home of Ron and Margo Sievers, 1134 510th St., Rembrandt, IA 50576.

