We need universal health care now

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Call me a socialist, but I would prefer that you call me a doctor after having had some recent brushes with the health care system at my advancing age. We need Medicare for All, or some variation on that theme.

Dr. Fox at the Wolfe Eye Clinic got the fur off my eyeball with cataract surgery July 12. The other eye gets worked in a couple weeks. I will end up paying the cost of it all out of pocket because our standard small-business insurance policy has a $5,000 deductible for such things.

Last year, I got to pay $5,000 for hernia surgery.

For this, I pay about $1,400 per month to a giant corporation. For years, I cost them nothing by avoiding doctors like the Plague.

I made the mistake of going to the physician for a check-up. She suggested an ultra-sound of my aorta. Insurance did not cover it. Insurance doesn’t cover the cost of my eye medication, either. You can call in to ask for a discount if you can figure out how to navigate the voicemail hell.

If you are diabetic you might as well plan for the poor farm. Insulin, which should be as cheap as aspirin, is driving many aging people like me to bankruptcy.

If I could get Medicare at age 62 I would take it. I would have taken it at 50. I want socialized medicine because we little people down here can’t afford a scheduled colono-scopy. Death is affordable. There is this little tingle in my gut, I told the doctor, and it must be my demise. Or, it is knowing that the colonoscopy will take me right up to this year’s $5,000 deductible. So if I should have a massive heart attack when I get the bill I am already money ahead.

Democrats should figure this out. Our private health insurance system is not insurance at all. It is a catheter to my wallet. What they don’t take the nursing home can have.

Everyone — even health care entrepreneur John Delaney — believes that we need a public option to provide some competition to what is essentially a health insurance monopoly in Iowa, at least. The public option will be better than the current thing we have posing as a group insurance policy. I would buy it. There is no reason why our newspaper should be a health insurance administrator for its employees. We should be a newspaper.

Eventually, so many people will like the public option (Medicare, essentially) that they will ditch their crappy monopoly insurer and go with the commies running the public option. And then you have Medicare for All.

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want to skip the public option and get rid of private health insurance. Kamala Harris thinks the same thing, unless it is Thursday, in which case she disagrees. Every Democrat agrees on the public option. It’s just that Warren and Sanders are being clear about their intentions. We all know they can’t get it done. The Affordable Care Act hangs by a thread after years of relentless assault from the Republican Party. At least the public option gives us a choice. And a chance.

Even the people working at the hospital think so. The nice young lady who had to tell me that my ultrasound was not covered by insurance hears the stories all day long. Despite the hassles of dealing with Medicare and the VA, she still thinks universal health care has to happen. She has seen too much frustration. Her health package at the hospital is pretty good, but she could certainly understand why I would give Sanders or Warren a good, hard look.

Comprehensive health care has become unattainable for most people working for a paycheck. That’s the issue that won the House for the Democrats in 2018. You can call them socialist, but universal health care and affordability remain the issues in the presidential race.