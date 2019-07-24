TCD IN THE VOB

Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Sioux Rapids Tall Corn Days July 26-28
Sioux Rapids’ annual Tall Corn Days festival kicks off this Friday with a sweet corn feed at the American Legion. Saturday and Sunday feature many attractions for kids including the parade, inflatables, tractor pull, water fights, night swimming and wiffle ball tournament. Don’t miss three days of fun in the Valley of Beauty.
