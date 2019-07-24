Speak for children who can’t speak for themselves

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Last year there were 8,967 substantiated reports of child abuse and neglect in Iowa. The cost to taxpayers of our child welfare system was about $230 million. Many of the children reported as abused or neglected were designated as “child in need of assistance” and removed from their homes, putting them and their families into the court system. Almost half of them were five-years-old or younger.

These children, who have already faced untold trauma, enter a circumstance that confuses and frightens them, one they don’t understand, and one that’s full of well-meaning people they don’t know. In spite of what they’ve suffered, most of them just want to go home. But we, as citizens, want them to be safe, loved, and happy. And we don’t want them to be invisible, because they are our future.

When we read the occasional horror story of a child in foster or adoptive care being seriously harmed, our first reaction is to ask, “How can this happen?” Our second reaction might be to ask, “What can I do?”

Sometimes there’s no answer to the first question. But there is an answer to the second: CASA. The Court Appointed Special Advocate program, largely staffed by volunteers who are community citizens — people like you — gives a child in need of assistance a voice and a supportive adult as the case wends its way through the courts.

CASA volunteers receive comprehensive training in child welfare and are given the tools to help. Each advocate is then assigned to a child or a family of children. The advocate’s only role is to be a voice for the child, to listen to the child, look out for the child’s best interests in court, and see to it that the child is never invisible. For many children, their CASA is the one constant in an otherwise chaotic life, the one person who is always there to care.

Unfortunately, in Iowa only one in 14 children who are “in the system” has a CASA because there aren’t enough volunteers. If you have time in your life for a child, volunteer! You’ll be in the company of other ordinary people — teachers, nurses, managers, realtors, executives, accountants, sales associates, construction workers — doing extraordinary things for children. You’ll be welcomed into a community that makes a difference every day.

To find out more information and fill out a volunteer application, go to www.casaiowa.org or call 712-749-5184. There are children who need you!

KATHY FRITZ

Storm Lake