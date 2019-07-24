SL drops regular season finale to D-S

Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Denison-Schleswig scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 4-2 deficit as the Monarchs went on to defeat Storm Lake 5-4 in a nonconference game last Wednesday at Denison.
Storm Lake scored two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead before the Monarchs plated three in the bottom half.
