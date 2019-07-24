A sky full of stars

Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Alta Library children enjoyed listening to several stories about constellations and galaxies on June 12. Following the stories, children chose a constellation and punched holes on its dots. These were then taped to a tube which they could hold up to light and see their constellation. Kolton checks out his constellation.
