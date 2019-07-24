The Rembrandt Alumni and Friends Band presented a one-hour concert before the annual Rembrandt All-School Reunion on July 20 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rembrandt. This is their 18th concert, starting with the Centennial in 2001. Several area band directors joined the alumni in “making music” together.

