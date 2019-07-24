Presbyterian Sewing Circle helps hurricane victims

Lakeside Presbyterian Sewing Circle completed pillow cases to be given to Puerto Rican children affected by Hurricane Maria. When the request came in from the Presbyterian women, the Sewing Circle rose to the occasion, creating 35 pillow cases for the cause. They sewed a label from the church onto each case and included a greeting with a group picture. The pillow cases will be delivered to Puerto Rico in August of 2019.

