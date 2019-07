From left: Officers Tyler Munden, Breanna Platt and Chet Hartwell have received new appointments within the Storm Lake Police Department. Officer Hartwell has been appointed to School Resource Officer, Officer Platt to detective, and Officer Munden to the SLPD tactical entry team.

