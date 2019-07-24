Larry Pepper

Larry H. Pepper, 68, accepted God’s hand Friday, July 19, 2019. Visitation will from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at McLaren’s Chapel in West Des Moines. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, at The Bridge, 10025 NW 62nd St. in Johnston. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery at a later date.

Larry or “Papa”, as he was affectionately called by his family, was born Oct. 14, 1950 in Storm Lake, to Russell and Shirley (Babcock) Pepper. He graduated from Storm Lake High School, class of 1968. Following graduation, Larry went to work with his father at Pepper Construction and would eventually take over the business after his father’s retirement. He also owned and operated Pepperwoods, which was a custom millwork shop. After Larry and Marcia moved to the Des Moines area, he went to work for RCS Millwork for over 20 years until his passing. Besides woodworking, Larry’s passions were talking about his stock car racing days, fishing, golfing and attending his grandson’s sporting events.

Larry is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Marcia; daughter, Heather Pepper Halterman (Tom); grandsons Will and Zach Geiger; father, Russell Pepper; sister, Patti Houar (John); brothers Craig (Becky) and Bill (Dee); and nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley.

Larry’s family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Buroker, Dr. Brian Gallagher, Dr. Jeremy Reese, Dr. Sue Beckwith, Mercy Hospice Home Care, and Mercy Hospice in Johnston and their staffs for all their wonderful care, and RCS Millwork and West Bank for their compassion and understanding.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Bridge.