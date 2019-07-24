Carter Nath at Fonda Arts Center

Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Fonda Arts Center welcomes the return of Carter Nath for an afternoon performance on Friday, Aug. 9, beginning at 3 p.m.
Carter is a “20-something” musician with incredible talent, citing piano as his greatest passion in the music spectrum, but also proficient in acoustic, electric and bass guitar, mandolin, ukulele and drums.
