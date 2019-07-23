Burdette Fogelman

Burdette "Burt" Fogelman, 80, of Webb died on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Laurens Care Center.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Burial will be in Garfield Cemetery in Webb. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to Open Door Mission or Samaritan's Purse. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.