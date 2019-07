Monday: Soft shell taco or taco salad, black bean and corn salad, apricots and peanut butter cookie

Tuesday: Baked honey chicken, sweet potato fries, California vegetables and pears

Wednesday: Herb crusted pork loin, roasted red potatoes, broccoli, berry mix and hot milk cake

