Topsy turvy truck

A strong gust of wind out of the southeast almost upset this load of round bales on its way south on Hwy. 71 right at the Buena Vista/Sac County line Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Driver Beau Roberts of Sutherland, who works for B&R Excavating, also out of Sutherland, pulled off on the shoulder, but didn’t want to get completely off the roadway for fear of rolling over into the ditch.

