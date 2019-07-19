Shantel Ploen

Shantel Christine (Ahn) Ploen, 33, of Schaller passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, at 1 p.m. at Howard Street Christian Church in Colfax. Burial will follow at McKeever Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family to help with funeral costs and checks can be made out to Kiel. Coburn Funeral Home in Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

The daughter of Gary and Diane (Prescott) Ahn, Shantel was born on March 28, 1986 in Des Moines. She graduated from Colfax Mingo High School in 2004 and went to receive her associate degree from Western Iowa Technical Community College.

On Nov. 7, 2009, she was united in marriage to Kiel Ploen in Colfax. She worked as a dental assistant at Family Dental Center in Storm Lake for 11 years. She enjoyed crocheting, hiking, biking, reading, cooking and spending time with her dogs, Panther and Boomer. She also enjoyed traveling and had been to Maine, Mackinac, Mich., Costa Rica, Oregon, and many others. Shantel was a member of the Tuel Shed Training Team.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Kiel; father, Gary (Dee) Ahn; grandparents: Wava May and Jimmie Renfro; and her siblings: Leah (Jason) Toering and David Case. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins and half-sister, Shelley.

Preceding Shantel in death was her mother, Diane; son, Maddox Jimmie Ploen; and an aunt, Melody Wright.